Return of El Nino threatens disaster for fish and coral

Return of El Nino threatens

disaster for fish and coral

By DILLON AMAYA

Of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

It’s official. El Nino is back.

By late fall, forecast models give a 2-in-3 chance of a strong-to-very strong El Nino affecting the weather, climate and ocean temperatures across the planet.

El Nino is the climate system’s biggest player and one side of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation, or ENSO. It’s the heads to La Nina’s tails.

During El Nino, a swath of ocean stretching 6,000 miles west from the coast of Ecuador warms for months on end, typically by 2 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit. A few degrees may not seem like much, but in that part of the world, it’s more than enough to completely reorganize wind, rainfall and temperature patterns all around the planet.

I’m a climate scientist who studies the oceans.

With El Nino expected to strengthen through the summer and fall, water temperatures will heat up even more. So it’s time to start preparing.

No two El Nino events are exactly alike, though we’ve seen enough of them that forecasters have a pretty good idea of what’s likely to happen. Justifiably, people tend to focus on El Nino’s impact on land.

The warm water affects air currents, leaving areas wetter or drier than usual. It can ramp up storms in some areas, like the southern U.S., while tending to tamp down Atlantic hurricane activity.

However, El Nino can also wreak havoc on the marine ecosystems that support the world’s fishing industries, including coral reefs and seagrass meadows.

Specifically, El Nino tends to trigger intense and widespread periods of extreme ocean warming known as marine heat waves. Global ocean temperatures are already near record highs, so El Nino-induced marine heat waves could push many sensitive fisheries to a breaking point.

A marine heat wave is a swath of extreme heat in the ocean, not dissimilar to an atmospheric heat wave on land.

At their smallest, marine heat waves can inundate local bays and coves with hotter-than-normal water for a few days or weeks. At their largest, like the Northeast Pacific Warm Blob of 2013-2014, they can grow to gargantuan proportions, with regions three times the size of Texas experiencing ocean temperatures 4 to 6 F above average for months or even years.

Warm water might not seem like a big deal, especially to surfers hoping to leave their wetsuits at home. But for marine organisms highly adapted to specific water temperatures, it can make living in the ocean feel like running a marathon.

Some fish increase their metabolism in warm water by so much they burn energy faster than they can eat, which can ultimately lead to deat. Pacific cod, for example, declined 70% in the Gulf of Alaska in response to a marine heat wave.

Other impacts include bleached coral, harmful algal blooms, decimated seaweeds and increased mammal strandings. All told, billions of U.S. dollars are lost to marine heat waves each year.

Marine heat waves flare up for a variety of reasons.

Sometimes, ocean currents shift warm water around. Sometimes, surface winds are weaker than normal, leading to less evaporation over the ocean and warmer waters.

Sometimes, cloudy places just aren’t as cloudy for a few months, which lets more sunlight in and heats up the ocean. Sometimes, both weaker winds and fewer clouds happen at the same time, producing record-breaking conditions.

In the climate system, El Nino is king. When it dons its fiery crown, the entire planet takes notice, and the oceans are no exception. But the likelihood of increased marine heat wave activity during El Nino depends on where you are.

Along America’s West Coast, surface winds that normally blow from the north tend to subside. This weakens evaporation and slows upwelling of colder, deeper water. That increases the chances of coastal marine heat waves.

California waters are already extremely warm. El Nino could make things even hotter for even longer.

For centuries, Peruvian anglers have weathered periods of extreme ocean warming that drive fish away. It wasn’t until the 1920s that scientists realized these South American heat waves were related to ENSO.

East of India in the Bay of Bengal, interactions between El Nino and a tropical air flow pattern known as the Walker Circulation elevate the risk for marine heat waves, including some extending down to the seafloor. Even if marine heat waves aren’t obvious at the ocean surface, that doesn’t mean all is well below.

In a 2023 study, my colleagues and I demonstrated that marine heat waves also unfold along the seafloor of coastal regions. In fact, these “bottom marine heat waves” are sometimes more intense than their surface counterparts, and can persist much longer.

In 1997-98, a seafloor heat wave off the U.S. West Coast persisted for another four to five months after surface ocean temperatures had already cooled.

Events like this can be related to El Nino, and they put a lot of stress on bottom-dwelling species. Bering Sea snow crab landings were down 84% in 2018 after a marine heat wave reached the seafloor.

With El Nino on the horizon, what can we expect this year? That we’re in hot water when it comes to the environment.

The good news is that seasonal forecast models can skillfully predict marine heat waves three to six months in advance, depending on the region. And forecasts tend to be most accurate during El Nino years.

Maps show increasing risk, particularly off California and in the Indian Ocean. The Arctic Ocean is also expected to heat up

The latest forecast predicts several marine heat waves developing as El Nino ramps up, with damaging heat reaching close to half the global ocean by year’s end.

The California and Mexican coasts have a particularly high likelihood of strong marine heat waves. The Indian Ocean and parts of the Southern Ocean are also likely to see damaging heat.

These predictions are far enough out that conditions could change. Time will tell whether they hold water, but we would do well to prepare.

From The Conversation, an online repository of lay versions of academic research findings found at https://theconversation.com/us. Used with permission.