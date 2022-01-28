Retired Y-C School District teacher dies

Retired Yamhill-Carlton School District teacher Don Cram collapsed and died Tuesday morning in the Y-C High gymnasium while exercising with friends and former colleagues, according to information posted on the district website.

“We mourn the loss of one of Tiger Nation’s greatest supporters,” the post said. “We will be providing some resources to support staff and students who need a safe place to sit, talk, ponder and connect. We will have trained and licensed counselors here to support individuals with a safe space to be or someone to talk to if desired.”

Medical personnel responded to the high school shortly after 7 a.m., according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. Resuscitation efforts began shortly after he collapsed.

Superintendent Clint Raever encouraged staff members and students to “look out for those that might be impacted by the news” of Cram’s death. “Reach out to them and offer love and support along with directing them to valuable resources.”

Cram resided in Yamhill. He was 65.