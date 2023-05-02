Resurgence of measles grim sign of what's coming

Resurgence of measles

grim sign of what’s coming

By JENNIFER NUZZO

& ANDREA UHLIG

Of Brown University

In the three decades between 1993 and 2024, measles in the U.S. was relatively rare - a few hundred cases each year, at most. But suddenly, the disease has become so entrenched in American life that eruption of a new outbreak sometimes fails to make headlines.

Measles has now been continuously circulating around the U.S. for more than a year, starting with an outbreak in Texas that ran from January to August last year. Before that outbreak was declared over, an outbreak on the Utah/Arizona border ignited in August and remains underway. An outbreak in South Carolina followed in September and took a dramatic surge in January.

Thirty states have now reported cases since the start of 2026 and 47 since the start of 2025. Health officials had confirmed 1,300 new infections as of March 6, setting the stage this year to surpass last year’s 35-year high.

We study outbreak preparedness and response at Brown University’s Pandemic Center, and we view return of measles in the U.S. as a grim signal of what’s to come.

Low levels of vaccination across the country mean measles outbreaks will continue to occur, needlessly spreading incidences of hospitalization and death among the unvaccinated. What’s more, the disease’s resurgence serves as a serious warning about the country’s capacity to manage other infectious disease threats.

The national rate of MMR vaccination to protect against measles, mumps and rubella has fallen from the 95% herd immunity level to about 90% since the pandemic began triggering greater vaccination resistance. In fact, in some parts of the country, it has fallen below 60%.

Measles can have serious long-term health consequences.

Countries that remain free of continuous transmission for 12 months are deemed to have eliminated measles - a designation the U.S. achieved in 2000.

The Pan American Health Organization was scheduled to decide in April whether the U.S. should lose that designation, but the organization postponed its meeting until November. Canada lost that status in November 2025, and current trends suggest both the U.S. and Mexico may as well.

By any measure, the ongoing U.S. measles outbreaks signal that the disease has returned in a way that will have serious adverse health consequences. In 2025, three Americans died of the measles. That is more than in any year since the disease’s official elimination 25 years ago.

Of the country’s 2,283 confirmed measles cases in 2025, 11% required hospitalization. The 2026 caseload has been heaviest In South Carolina, where hospitals don’t routinely report admissions due to measles complications, so this year’s hospitalization rate stands to be underreported.

In addition, people who recover from measles can experience complications such as pneumonia, which can lead to death, or encephalitis, which can later lead to deafness or intellectual disabilities from the brain swelling. The virus can also affect the immune system, making people more susceptible to other infections over the long term, even ones they’ve had before.

In rare instances - more likely if someone is infected as a child - measles patients can develop a progressive dementia known as subacute sclerosing panencephalitis or SSPE, anywhere from two to 10 years later. And SSPE always leads to death.

This past year, a school-age child in Los Angeles died of this condition years after being infected with measles as an infant, before reaching vaccination age.

Recurring outbreaks in the U.S. will mean high economic costs. Countries have pursued measles elimination in part because of the clear economic benefits of stopping domestic transmission.

Studies have found that the cost of containing outbreaks often runs as much as tens of thousands of dollars per case. A Washington state outbreak in 2018-2019, which involved 72 cases ran up a price tag of $3.2 million, and it was very small compared to more recent outbreaks.

The Common Health Coalition found that a sustained 1% drop in MMR coverage would cost the U.S. billions across health care systems and the economy.

As concerning as recent measles outbreaks have been, they herald a larger systemic problem.

How a country controls measles can be viewed as a proxy for how well it would control other diseases. That’s because the steps for stopping the spread are the same: deploying vaccines to prevent infections, detecting and isolating cases when they occur, identifying exposed contacts of infected people and making sure they stay home if they’re likely to be contagious, and treating sick people safely.

And we’ve already experienced resurgence in other infections that were once controlled, including whooping cough, that rose sharply in 2024 and remained high in 2025.

That’s because controlling the spread of many infectious diseases depends on the public’s trust in the basic components of public health. Declining MMR vaccine coverage reveals underlying challenges in public support for vaccines.

Public confidence in the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also eroding, according to polling from 2023 to early 2026 by the health policy organization KFF. Less than half of the people polled trust the government even “a fair amount” to provide reliable vaccine information.

These growing cracks in the country’s public health armor will complicate efforts to protect Americans from future disease threats, whether an outbreak, a pandemic or a biological attack.

From The Conversation, an online repository of lay versions of academic research findings found at https://theconversation.com/us. Used with permission.