Results from 2nd Mud Drag of 2025

The Willamina Mud Drags had a second run in 2025, this time on Saturday, Sept. 27. A total of 63 trucks raced in the main events, 11 of which returned to race in the new Pit Crew Racing Classes. There were 12 side-by-sides racing in two different classes; five of those came back to race in the new Pit Crew Racing class.

 

OPEN CLASS

1st place winner: Jeff Lockwood of McMinnville, OR, driving a White 1934 Crown Vic (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Tom Berry of Nampa, ID, driving a Black 1978 Ford PU

3rd place winner: Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, OR, driving a Red Willys Jeep (Twin Peaks Offroad)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by JL Trucking LLC

SUPER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Josh Hermens of McMinnville, OR, racing a Red 1986 Toyota PU (RIP Racing)

2nd place winner: John Redifer of Winston, OR, racing a Red 1990 Jeep.

3rd place winner: Than Baker of Myrtle Point, OR, racing a Black 1985 Toyota PU

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by B & T Automotive

MODIFIED

1st place winner: Justin Berger of Myrtle Point, OR, racing a Black 1975 Ford F-100

2nd place winner: John Redifer of Winston, OR, racing a Red 1990 Jeep

3rd place winner: Keith Kinman of Camas Valley, OR, racing a Brown 1987 Bronco

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Sheridan Family Chiropractic

8 CYLINDER ROAD & TRAIL

1st place winner: Justin Berger of Myrtle Point, OR, racing a 1975 Black Ford F-100

2nd place winner: Alex Pape of Veneta, OR, racing a 1977 White Chev Blazer (FYMF)

3rd place winner: Matt Phillips of Gervais, OR, racing a 1990 Silver Toyota PU (RIP Racing)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Tillamook Tire

8 CYLINDER STOCK/6 CYLINDER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Kathy Cawley of Grand Ronde, OR, racing a 1978 Suzuki Samari (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Jeff Lockwood JR of Sheridan, OR, racing a 2003 Maroon Dodge Ram (Total Destruction Racing Team)

3rd place winner: Aaron Griffiths of Sheridan, OR, racing a 1978 Red/White Chevy

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Boyer Speed

6 CYLINDER STOCK/4 CYLINDER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Cassidy Craviotta of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1988 Black Toyota PU

2nd place winner: Brakken Rivers of La Grande, OR, driving a 2022 Grey Jeep Gladiator

3rd place winner: Tom Haight of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1999 Green Toyota Tacoma

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Pacific Northwest Tire

4 CYLINDER STOCK

1st place winner: Cassidy Craviotta of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1988 Black Toyota PU

2nd place winner: Tom Haight of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1999 Green Toyota Tacoma

3rd place winner: Trent Peterson of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1985 Tan Toyota 4 Runner

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Davison Auto Parts

PIT CREW SUPER MODIFIED

1st place winner: Rose Hermens of McMinnville, OR, driving a 1986 Red Toyota PU (RIP Racing)

2nd place winner: Tammy Trexler of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1985 Black/Green Chevy Blazer

Last Minute Class, No Trophies

PIT CREW MODIFIED

1st place winner: Kara O’Brien of Saint Helens, OR, driving a 1995 Lime Green Ford Ranger (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Forest Ledbetter of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1933 Rust Plymouth Sedan (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by McMinnville Les Schwab

PIT CREW ROAD & TRAIL

1st place winner: Prescilla Sattergren from Gervais, OR, driving a 1990 Silver Toyota PU

2nd place winner: Kathy Cawley of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1985 Blue Chevy Blazer (Total Destruction Racing Team)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Warnicke Repair

PIT CREW 8 CYLINDER STOCK

1st place winner: Jennifer Borck of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1998 Green Chevy Tahoe

2nd place winner: Candic Linton of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1978 Blue Suzuki Samari

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mac Auto Supply

PIT CREW 4 & 6 CYLINDER

1st place winner: Lucas Roselle of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1991 Black Jeep Cherokee (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Cayden Craviotta of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1988 Black Toyota PU

3rd place winner: Carla Brown of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2025 Gray Nissan PU

Trophies & Price Money Sponsored by M J Hollinger

SIDE BY SIDES

SXS FACTORY

1st place winner: Robert Martin of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2024 Blue Honda (Ridiculous Riders)

2nd place winner: Steven Brown of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2021 Red/White/Blue Honda

(Ridiculous Riders)

3rd place winner: Caleb Martin from Sheridan, OR, driving a 2017 White Yamaha (Ridiculous Riders)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Willamina Chamber of Commerce

SXS MODIFIED

1st place winner: Ben Johnston of Cloverdale, OR, driving a 2023 Black Polaris (Total Destruction Racing Team)

2nd place winner: Robert Marting of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2024 Blue Honda (Ridiculous Racing)

3rd place winner: Shawn Dobbins of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2021 Black Yamaha YXZ (Ridiculous Riders)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by One Eyed Trucking

PIT CREW SXS

1st place winner: Lisa Martin of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2024 Black/Blue Honda (Ridiculous Racing)

2nd place winner: Traci Hamilton of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2021 Black Yamaha YXZ (Ridiculous Riders)

Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by First Federal Bank

KIDS DASH FOR CASH

5 years & Under

1st winner: Carson Griffiths, Newberg

2nd winner: Parker Dante, Sheridan

3rd winner: Braxton Griffiths, Dayton

Trophies Sponsored by Steve & Debbie Abrames

6-7 years old

1st winner: Matthew Duffield, Roseburg

2nd winner: Ayden Bidwell, Sheridan

Trophies Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

8-10 years old

1st winner: Thomas Griffiths, Newberg

2nd winner: Leslie Griffiths, Newberg

3rd winner: Maxwell Wallin, Newberg

Trophies Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass

11-13 years old

1st winner: Kynski Sattergren, Gervais

2nd winner: Tracie Griffiths, Newberg

3rd winner: Peyton Viren, Sheridan

Trophies Sponsored by Mike & Marci Gass

