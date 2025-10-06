Results from 2nd Mud Drag of 2025
OPEN CLASS
1st place winner: Jeff Lockwood of McMinnville, OR, driving a White 1934 Crown Vic (Total Destruction Racing Team)
2nd place winner: Tom Berry of Nampa, ID, driving a Black 1978 Ford PU
3rd place winner: Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, OR, driving a Red Willys Jeep (Twin Peaks Offroad)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by JL Trucking LLC
SUPER MODIFIED
1st place winner: Josh Hermens of McMinnville, OR, racing a Red 1986 Toyota PU (RIP Racing)
2nd place winner: John Redifer of Winston, OR, racing a Red 1990 Jeep.
3rd place winner: Than Baker of Myrtle Point, OR, racing a Black 1985 Toyota PU
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by B & T Automotive
MODIFIED
1st place winner: Justin Berger of Myrtle Point, OR, racing a Black 1975 Ford F-100
2nd place winner: John Redifer of Winston, OR, racing a Red 1990 Jeep
3rd place winner: Keith Kinman of Camas Valley, OR, racing a Brown 1987 Bronco
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Sheridan Family Chiropractic
8 CYLINDER ROAD & TRAIL
1st place winner: Justin Berger of Myrtle Point, OR, racing a 1975 Black Ford F-100
2nd place winner: Alex Pape of Veneta, OR, racing a 1977 White Chev Blazer (FYMF)
3rd place winner: Matt Phillips of Gervais, OR, racing a 1990 Silver Toyota PU (RIP Racing)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Tillamook Tire
8 CYLINDER STOCK/6 CYLINDER MODIFIED
1st place winner: Kathy Cawley of Grand Ronde, OR, racing a 1978 Suzuki Samari (Total Destruction Racing Team)
2nd place winner: Jeff Lockwood JR of Sheridan, OR, racing a 2003 Maroon Dodge Ram (Total Destruction Racing Team)
3rd place winner: Aaron Griffiths of Sheridan, OR, racing a 1978 Red/White Chevy
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Boyer Speed
6 CYLINDER STOCK/4 CYLINDER MODIFIED
1st place winner: Cassidy Craviotta of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1988 Black Toyota PU
2nd place winner: Brakken Rivers of La Grande, OR, driving a 2022 Grey Jeep Gladiator
3rd place winner: Tom Haight of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1999 Green Toyota Tacoma
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Pacific Northwest Tire
4 CYLINDER STOCK
1st place winner: Cassidy Craviotta of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1988 Black Toyota PU
2nd place winner: Tom Haight of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1999 Green Toyota Tacoma
3rd place winner: Trent Peterson of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1985 Tan Toyota 4 Runner
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Davison Auto Parts
PIT CREW SUPER MODIFIED
1st place winner: Rose Hermens of McMinnville, OR, driving a 1986 Red Toyota PU (RIP Racing)
2nd place winner: Tammy Trexler of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1985 Black/Green Chevy Blazer
Last Minute Class, No Trophies
PIT CREW MODIFIED
1st place winner: Kara O’Brien of Saint Helens, OR, driving a 1995 Lime Green Ford Ranger (Total Destruction Racing Team)
2nd place winner: Forest Ledbetter of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1933 Rust Plymouth Sedan (Total Destruction Racing Team)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by McMinnville Les Schwab
PIT CREW ROAD & TRAIL
1st place winner: Prescilla Sattergren from Gervais, OR, driving a 1990 Silver Toyota PU
2nd place winner: Kathy Cawley of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1985 Blue Chevy Blazer (Total Destruction Racing Team)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Warnicke Repair
PIT CREW 8 CYLINDER STOCK
1st place winner: Jennifer Borck of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1998 Green Chevy Tahoe
2nd place winner: Candic Linton of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1978 Blue Suzuki Samari
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Mac Auto Supply
PIT CREW 4 & 6 CYLINDER
1st place winner: Lucas Roselle of Grand Ronde, OR, driving a 1991 Black Jeep Cherokee (Total Destruction Racing Team)
2nd place winner: Cayden Craviotta of Sheridan, OR, driving a 1988 Black Toyota PU
3rd place winner: Carla Brown of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2025 Gray Nissan PU
Trophies & Price Money Sponsored by M J Hollinger
SIDE BY SIDES
SXS FACTORY
1st place winner: Robert Martin of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2024 Blue Honda (Ridiculous Riders)
2nd place winner: Steven Brown of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2021 Red/White/Blue Honda
(Ridiculous Riders)
3rd place winner: Caleb Martin from Sheridan, OR, driving a 2017 White Yamaha (Ridiculous Riders)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by Willamina Chamber of Commerce
SXS MODIFIED
1st place winner: Ben Johnston of Cloverdale, OR, driving a 2023 Black Polaris (Total Destruction Racing Team)
2nd place winner: Robert Marting of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2024 Blue Honda (Ridiculous Racing)
3rd place winner: Shawn Dobbins of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2021 Black Yamaha YXZ (Ridiculous Riders)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by One Eyed Trucking
PIT CREW SXS
1st place winner: Lisa Martin of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2024 Black/Blue Honda (Ridiculous Racing)
2nd place winner: Traci Hamilton of Sheridan, OR, driving a 2021 Black Yamaha YXZ (Ridiculous Riders)
Trophies & Prize Money Sponsored by First Federal Bank
KIDS DASH FOR CASH
5 years & Under
1st winner: Carson Griffiths, Newberg
2nd winner: Parker Dante, Sheridan
3rd winner: Braxton Griffiths, Dayton
Trophies Sponsored by Steve & Debbie Abrames
6-7 years old
1st winner: Matthew Duffield, Roseburg
2nd winner: Ayden Bidwell, Sheridan
Trophies Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass
8-10 years old
1st winner: Thomas Griffiths, Newberg
2nd winner: Leslie Griffiths, Newberg
3rd winner: Maxwell Wallin, Newberg
Trophies Sponsored by Mike & Marcie Gass
11-13 years old
1st winner: Kynski Sattergren, Gervais
2nd winner: Tracie Griffiths, Newberg
3rd winner: Peyton Viren, Sheridan
Trophies Sponsored by Mike & Marci Gass
