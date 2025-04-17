Resource Event schedule Thursday in Willamina

Church at the Park is a nonprofit based in Salem focused on providing collaborative outreach and navigation, housing-focused sheltering and workforce development for the unhoused. The Polk County Outreach Team will be at the Willamina event.

Services available at the Thursday event include shelter placement assistance, resource connections from additional recovery programs to government assistance.

Other services include peer support and coaching, document assistance and transportation to and from medical appointments and other essential tasks.

To learn more visit, church-at-the-park.org.