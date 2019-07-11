By Tom Henderson • Staff Writer • 

Residents split on building vs. maintaining recreational facilities

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Matthew

The McMinnville City Council should take a field trip to Newberg to tour the new tennis facility, new aquatic center.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable