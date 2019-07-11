Residents split on building vs. maintaining recreational facilities
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Matthew
The McMinnville City Council should take a field trip to Newberg to tour the new tennis facility, new aquatic center.