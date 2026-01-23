Residents can weigh in on SW Area Plan

The city of McMinnville is hosting a community open house on the Southwest Area Plan from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Kent Taylor Civic Hall, 200 N.E. Second St.

The city is developing an area plan for 640 acres in the Urban Growth Boundary and will present three preliminary layout concepts for public feedback.

“At this drop-in style Open House, we want to hear from you. Tell us which concept you love the most, or which parts of each one inspire you! Your input will guide the creation of a preferred alternative for the plan,” a press release states.

More information about the event and area planning can be found at www.iheartmac.org.