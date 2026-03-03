Resident pitches pollinator garden to Carlton councilors

The proposal is to plant a diversity of native pollinators in a “welcoming space that can support community learning, seed/plant sharing and periodic community engagement,” according to a staff report.

The city councilors will consider the request during their Tuesday, March 3, meeting.

Staff is recommending that Community Stewardship Request framework instead of the in-development Adopt-A-Park program. “Staff continues that work but faces practical challenges in balancing ‘streamlined’ with necessary insurance, safety and legal requirements.”

If councilors decide to proceed, Geck would work with city staff to develop garden layout and planting and maintenance plans. Stewards typically cover the costs of materials unless the city approves financial support, according to staff.

“The city welcomes volunteer energy and community projects that improve public spaces,” staff said in a report to council. “Because parks and greenspaces belong to all taxpayers, any proposed garden or improvement must be reviewed and approved through a public process and managed under a written agreement.”

Also on the agenda

-- A public hearing will be held for a comprehensive plan and zoning map change that would designate the property at 544 S. Pine St. from commercial to residential. Applicants David Bennett and Donald Pea are seeking the change in order to construct an additional dwelling unit (ADU) next to the main house for a family member to reside in.

The planning commission unanimously approved the request last month.

-- Councilors will decide liaison roles and consider how to execute their 2026-27 council goals.

-- Before the regular work meeting, the council will hold a work session to review the police department’s accreditation process and hear a report from Healthy Sustainable Communities regarding the Urban Renewal & Economic Vitality Audit.

The work session begins at 6 p.m. at the Carlton Civic Center, 191 E. Main St. The regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.