Reservations due Saturday for music fundraiser

Reservations are required by Saturday, Jan. 17, for “Swingin’ On a Star,” the annual fundraiser for McMinnville school music programs that features student bands, choirs, soloists and small groups.

The dinner and concert will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, in the McMinnville Community Center.

The McMinnville High School Twilighters and Jazz Band will perform, along with middle school groups and an Elementary Honor Choir.

In addition to music and dinner from Golden Valley Brewery, the evening will include raffles, a silent auction and opportunities to donate to fill requests from music teachers.

Dinner tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table of eight that includes eight drink tickets. Balcony seating for the music only is $10 per person.

Tickets can be purchased at macband.net/event/swingin-on-a-star-2026/