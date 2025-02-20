Rescue Mission plans Western-themed fundraiser

Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase tickets, go to ycgrm.ejoinme.org/2025.

The event is billed as a “Western Fun-Raiser” that will feature live Western music and an optional costume contest.

In addition, the evening will include a meal catered by Harvest Fresh, a paddle raise, silent and live auctions and a dessert auction. A wine wall will feature bottles from Luke Wylde, Stoller Famiily Estates and Golden Valley Brewery.

A woman whose life was changed by The Mission will speak, telling the story of her journey from homelessness to having housing.

Proceeds benefit The Mission, which provided 7,212 bed nights and 21,636 meals for individuals without permanent housing in 2024, said Kaye Sawyer, a founder and executive director.

Funds raised will be used to repair the roof on the nonprofit’s overnight shelter and to buy and install playground equipment for children staying with their families in the 30-day shelter, Sawyer said. The remaining balance will go toward operating costs.

Sawyer and board chair Tim Beevers said the mission aims to provide food, shelter and “hope through the love of Jesus Christ.”

“The Mission has been particularly successful in helping people who are ready and able to put in the hard work to re-enter the lives of their families and communities as contributing members of (society),” Beevers said.

For more information, contact Sawyer at kaye@ycgrm.org.