Reports of ICE detainment activity Friday include arrest of 17-year-old Mac High student - Updated
[Update 11/22] Family of a Mac High student detained by ICE say he was released around 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Cesar Jimenez, the brother of Mac High senior Christian Jiminez, said the family was contacted by federal authorities around 5 p.m. and told he could be released "only if two family members who are U.S. citizens arrive in person to pick him up."
Cesar said his brother was "racially profiled, threatened along with his peers, dragged out of a car, and injured by shattered glass when ICE agents broke the driver’s window." He told The Oregonian that authorities are trying to charge Christian with “interference or obstruction of investigation.”
Reports of local detainments by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers in Yamhill County over the last couple days include a McMinnville High School senior whose family says is a U.S. citizen.
Cesar Jimenez told the News-Register his brother, Christian, 17, was taken by ICE agents Friday off-campus around 12:30 p.m. while the student was getting lunch in the middle of the school day.
"Since then, our family has been unable to locate him or receive information about his whereabouts," Cesar said. "We are concerned about the detention of a minor who is a U.S. citizen, and we believe this raises serious questions about due process and the treatment of minors in immigration enforcement."
He added, "We have already contacted Unidos (Bridging Community), but since we still cannot locate him, we are deeply worried for his safety and wellbeing."
Unidos, a nonprofit that advocates for Latinos in Yamhill County, posted to its Facebook page Thursday they expected ICE activity in McMinnville and Newberg on Friday and through the weekend. Two posts Friday by Unidos included photos of vehicles that the organization believes were abandoned following ICE detentions, including one on Michelbook Lane between 16th and 17th streets.
Unidos is asking anyone with verified information to call its Rapid Response Hotline at 503-272-1809.
McMinnville Interim Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua confirmed the ICE arrest of a student in a message to parents Friday afternoon.
"Students who were nearby witnessed the event. We are working to verify information through appropriate channels and remain in communication with local partners," Ferrua said, adding they are monitoring local ICE activity and working other districts in our area, local law enforcement and community partners.
School officials said they did not know about the ICE arrest before it happened. Ferrua said school leaders had increased visibility during arrival and dismissal Friday, and district administrators planned to meet after the school day to determine a response to students' social and emotional needs.
"Knowledge of an emotional event such as this one can have impacts for all students," Ferrua said. "Our strong team of school counselors are available for any student who may need support in processing these events."
Ferrua reiterated district policy of student privacy and cooperation with law enforcement:
"We protect student educational records under FERPA and do not release personally identifiable information without a judicial order reviewed by district leadership.
"Oregon’s Sanctuary Promise laws prohibit the district from using staff time, facilities or student information for civil immigration enforcement purposes, except when required by a court.
"Immigration officials are not permitted to access non-public areas of school buildings or contact students at school without proper judicial authority.
"All requests from external agencies are routed through district administration for legal review.
"We work closely with local law enforcement, who have been clear about the limits of their authority and the procedures they follow in alignment with our district policies."
She also encouraged parents to discuss the events and "other challenging topics" with their children.
"As parents, it can be hard to know what to say, and I encourage you to lean into these conversations as our trusting relationships with kids matter," Ferrua said.
Comments
helenanderson
He is a US Citizen and a minor. Very sad and I hope he gets back home soon and the kidnappers are held accountable.
Otis
OK, this is just flat out kidnapping - with no hearings or info about where this kid is being detained.
It's racist...and it's physical/psychological torture.
This is un-American.
Be in front of the Library from 12-2pm Saturday to make your voices heard.
NO MORE!!!!!!!
Otis
We'd also like to hear about the fatal house fire in Gaston.
Otis
Sorry...that's 10am to 12pm tomorrow at the library.
tagup
This should outrage everyone in Yamhill county! This is clearly a violation of this man’s rights, and false arrest (kidnapping?). They obviously have no probable cause to detain this young man. Does ICE even know who they are looking for?
The criminal gang in this action are the ICE agents!
I hope legal action is taken by the victim…. But that’s an uphill climb.
WillieG
There are always two sides to every story. I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that law enforcement didn't just detain this kid at random, nor was he profiled against. Would love to read an update of law enforcements account.
tagup
The Oregonian reported that ICE released him after 5 hours…. So he isn’t in the country illegally.
How would you feel if a bunch of masked & armed guys. rolled up on you, damaged your vehicle, hauled you off to Portland then cut you loose a couple hours later to find your own way home?
ICE is the problem and there is no accountability in their actions . What explanation from ICE would make this approach to law enforcement acceptable?
Bigfootlives
The NR is a team of hard core conservative journalists compared to the Oregonian. The have an agenda to sell and the push it in every report. The kid was released, we are missing 80% of this story and it’s not being told on purpose to piss YOU off!
tagup
The facts are undeniable ….ICE is the problem even if YOU refuse to believe it.
m or s
Local police response if a white kid is kidnapped in broad daylight by masked goons: all points bulletin with car model and year, license plate, description of kidnappers, multi-state amber alert to cell phones, local police press releases and press gatherings, city police, county sheriffs office, state police and possibly fbi all working together to find the perpetrators of this crime and find the child before further harm occurs.
Local police response if a brown skinned child is kidnapped: nada, nothing, zero.
Lakegirl
M orS is right, it's the skin color. I'm so disgusted with all of Yamhill County. You people have no humanity. There would be outrage if he was white, like there always is. No community outrage for brown skin kids. Absolutely appalling that you people can sleep at night. Apparently Yamhill County supports kidnapping as much as it does human trafficking. I sure hope you know where your kids are because it would be really tragic if they ended up on a container ship and sold to a pedophile in Thailand. Karma is real.
Bigfootlives
OK Tag. The facts are undeniable. The facts that we know are that he was grabbed by ICE, held for 5 hours, and released. Please fill us in on the remaining undeniable facts.
For the last 4 or 5 years, I bellyached about the 15 million illegal immigrants that poured over the southern border and said that it was going to create a nightmare. I didn't know it would create this, but you could pretty much fill in the blanks with 'nightmare'. And most of the regular commenters on this site, you included, Tagup, laughed it off, and saw no problem with the human trafficking, the little kids dying in the desert, the rape trees. You think I like this? It's a shit sandwich. What does it taste like? You couldn't see this coming? Are liberals that damn dumb? F Me!
tagup
I hope you didn’t pull a muscle with that reach!
So we should expect our own government to snatch up US Citizens, haul them out of town, then, when they find out they are legal, dump him on the streets and let him figure it out. Is that really ok with you?
Your dear leader said he was going after drug dealers & rapists…. Appears his crack team @ ICE are pretty consistently missing the mark.
Your only response is we should have seen this coming? Apparently the Constitution and basic human decency mean nothing to you.
CubFan
There are two sides to every story.
Otis
This was a Kavanaugh stop....and ICE isn't arresting white kids. It's terrorism. They want to make brown people afraid. This isn't about catching criminals.
Otis
Also, where are the pics from the protest yesterday?? KGW was there and they put it on TV. I didn't see you guys covering it.
Any news about the house fire that killed a citizen?
B
In a statement to KOIN 6 News attributed to ICE Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, the agency said the then teen was arrested with a 20-year-old for “impeding federal law enforcement officers.”
The statement said Border Patrol agents in Yamhill County were followed for several miles by a Chevy Tahoe that “colluded” with a Ford F-150 “to barricade the agents, preventing their movement and obstructing them.”
Border Patrol agents called ICE for help and when ICE officers arrived, the Ford F-150 took off. But federal agents went up to the Chevy Tahoe and arrested the 20-year-old driver.
Otis
Yep...I totally believe the ICE agents. Sure.
Just like when they shot that woman in Chicago they said was a "threat".
tagup
Cub- There are indeed two sides to every story, but this type of story keeps repeating itself across the country and has a pretty consistent pattern. The masked agents that won’t ID themselves , unmarked vehicles, breaking out windows, unnecessary force while making questionable arrests,snatching people off the street. There is a big problem with the fed tactics that every citizen should reject.