Reports of ICE detainment activity Friday include arrest of 17-year-old Mac High student - Updated

[Update 11/22] Family of a Mac High student detained by ICE say he was released around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

Cesar Jimenez, the brother of Mac High senior Christian Jiminez, said the family was contacted by federal authorities around 5 p.m. and told he could be released "only if two family members who are U.S. citizens arrive in person to pick him up."

Cesar said his brother was "racially profiled, threatened along with his peers, dragged out of a car, and injured by shattered glass when ICE agents broke the driver’s window." He told The Oregonian that authorities are trying to charge Christian with “interference or obstruction of investigation.”

Reports of local detainments by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officers in Yamhill County over the last couple days include a McMinnville High School senior whose family says is a U.S. citizen.

Cesar Jimenez told the News-Register his brother, Christian, 17, was taken by ICE agents Friday off-campus around 12:30 p.m. while the student was getting lunch in the middle of the school day.

"Since then, our family has been unable to locate him or receive information about his whereabouts," Cesar said. "We are concerned about the detention of a minor who is a U.S. citizen, and we believe this raises serious questions about due process and the treatment of minors in immigration enforcement."

He added, "We have already contacted Unidos (Bridging Community), but since we still cannot locate him, we are deeply worried for his safety and wellbeing."

Unidos, a nonprofit that advocates for Latinos in Yamhill County, posted to its Facebook page Thursday they expected ICE activity in McMinnville and Newberg on Friday and through the weekend. Two posts Friday by Unidos included photos of vehicles that the organization believes were abandoned following ICE detentions, including one on Michelbook Lane between 16th and 17th streets.

Unidos is asking anyone with verified information to call its Rapid Response Hotline at 503-272-1809.

McMinnville Interim Superintendent Kourtney Ferrua confirmed the ICE arrest of a student in a message to parents Friday afternoon.

"Students who were nearby witnessed the event. We are working to verify information through appropriate channels and remain in communication with local partners," Ferrua said, adding they are monitoring local ICE activity and working other districts in our area, local law enforcement and community partners.

School officials said they did not know about the ICE arrest before it happened. Ferrua said school leaders had increased visibility during arrival and dismissal Friday, and district administrators planned to meet after the school day to determine a response to students' social and emotional needs.

"Knowledge of an emotional event such as this one can have impacts for all students," Ferrua said. "Our strong team of school counselors are available for any student who may need support in processing these events."

Ferrua reiterated district policy of student privacy and cooperation with law enforcement:

"We protect student educational records under FERPA and do not release personally identifiable information without a judicial order reviewed by district leadership.

"Oregon’s Sanctuary Promise laws prohibit the district from using staff time, facilities or student information for civil immigration enforcement purposes, except when required by a court.

"Immigration officials are not permitted to access non-public areas of school buildings or contact students at school without proper judicial authority.

"All requests from external agencies are routed through district administration for legal review.

"We work closely with local law enforcement, who have been clear about the limits of their authority and the procedures they follow in alignment with our district policies."

She also encouraged parents to discuss the events and "other challenging topics" with their children.

"As parents, it can be hard to know what to say, and I encourage you to lean into these conversations as our trusting relationships with kids matter," Ferrua said.