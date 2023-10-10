Rep. Elmer to host town hall in Carlton

Elmer, a McMinnville Republican, will present an update on the most recent Oregon Legislature, and a preview of legislation and activity in the next session, as well as a general Dist. 24 update, and answer questions from the public. The town hall will be at the city of Carlton’s temporary quarters, 945 W. Grant St., next to Wennerberg Park.

Elmer met at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, with House Speaker State Rep. Dan Rayfield and local leaders at the Barbara Roberts Career Technical Education facility at Sheridan High School to discuss capital funding and infrastructure repairs needed in Sheridan and other local cities.