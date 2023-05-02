Remember, tend and dream

Remember, tend and dream

Here among the oaks, a life takes the shape it must to thrive.

The camas bloom and ask that we remember, tend, and dream:

a place, you see, can only be made with the place itself in mind.

Imagine salmon boiling up this creek.

The camas bloom and ask that we remember, tend, and dream,

the way we love the shine of beakers, the smell of books, of paints.

Go ahead, imagine kings and silvers boiling up this creek;

imagine waking and saying yes to every hour’s toil and joy.

You love the shine of beakers, the smell of books or paints-

why choose anything other than what you love?

Imagine saying yes, and yes again, to every hour’s toil and joy.

Here we aim to build such braver, truer hearts.

We choose this place, we choose this work we love:

remember, a place can only be made with the place itself in mind.

So, here among the oaks, let us build together our braver, truer hearts.

Let each life take the shape it must to thrive.

Joe Wilkins teaches creative writing and chairs the English Department at Linfield University. He wrote this poem to mark the recent inauguration of Mark Blegen as Linfield’s 21st president.