Release denied, Mac woman faces commercial drug charges

Release denied, Mac woman faces commercial drug charges

Co-defendant to enter plea

By EMILY BONSANT

Of the News-Register

Pre-trial release was denied on Tuesday, Sept. 30, for a McMinnville woman accused of commercial drug charges and endangering the welfare of minors.

Sarah Tiffany Ramirez, 34, and Shane Willaim Cooper, 35, were both indicted in July on commercial drug charges and three counts of endangering the welfare of minors. They were arrested July 17 after the Yamhill County Street Crimes and Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at their residence on Southwest Mount Rainier Street.

Law enforcement secured the search warrant after allegedly seeing Cooper sell drugs outside of the McMinnville Goodwill.

At the time of the arrest, Ramirez’s three children were at home, and received immediate medical evaluations and testing by the Oregon Department of Human Services. All three tested presumptive positive for both fentanyl and amphetamines.

A conditional release agreement was revoked for Cooper and a warrant issued for Ramirez, after they were pulled over for a traffic stop and drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Cooper was indicted on Friday, Sept. 26, on the new possession charge and has a first plea hearing on Thursday, Oct. 2.

On Sept. 24, Ramirez’s family members attended court to request a third-party release option in order to place her into a drug rehab center.

The Yamhill County Release Office recommend against release because the defendant failed to appear in court in 2021. Additionally, they had checked with the named rehab center and were informed there was no bed for Ramirez.

Yamhill County Circuit Judge Jennifer Chapman denied release on Tuesday.

Ramirez was referred to take a Defendant Assessment Report, an interview with the Department of Community Justice. The DAR is designed to help the defense attorney, prosecutor and judge decide how the case should be handled and what sentence and services the defendant should receive.

She remains in custody on $50,000 security bond on the initial charges and $10,000 bond on the fentanyl possession.

Ramirez has three previous convictions of possessing methamphetamine in 2012, when she went by Sarah Tiffany Bilodeau. During that time, she had was convicted of second-degree theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

She has a 2009 conviction of delivering marijuana.