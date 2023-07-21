Relay For Life holds luminaria event July 21

Luminaria bags will be available for purchase as a way to honor cancer survivors or remember those who have died.

Canned food donations will provide ballast for the luminaria and then be donated to a local food pantry.

Musician George Humlie will perform, and raffle prizes will be offered. Luminaria will also be part of the Sept. 23 Relay For Life “Every Step Brings Hope” event, 4-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, in Dayton Courthouse Square Park. Details at relayforlife.org/yamhillcoor.