Registration open for Amity art tour

The Amity Art Collective Tour has issued a call for artists to show work and meet patrons during its second annual event, May 15-17.

Organizers hope to add to the 14 open studios and 25 local artists involved in the inaugural event. They particularly hope to attract high school artists this year to the juried show.

Registration is due by March 15, and is available at www.amityartcollectivetour.com or by emailing info@amityartcollectivetour.com.

The public is invited from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to participate in the free, self-guided tour “tour through open studios and inspired spaces with local artists,” according to an event press release. “Witness creativity in motion, explore works-in-progress, engage in conversation and discover the soul behind every piece.”