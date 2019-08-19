Referal of board expansion measure debated
Comments
Sponge
It is disingenuous to sell this idea as revenue neutral because it wouldn’t increase property taxes. Unless all five commissioners would share the budget currently allocated for the three sitting commissioners, this will have a budget impact. If revenues (property taxes) are not increased, any additional cost would require cuts to other programs. I am not necessarily opposed to five commissioners, but am opposed to all five being paid at the current rate.
Yamhill County has always had three commissioners (not just since 1969), and there are five other Oregon counties with greater populations that have only three commissioners. The population issue is meaningless. There may be good arguments for a five-member board, but the budget considerations should be given more serious scrutiny.