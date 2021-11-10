Recall effort falls short; Berschauer opponents vow to try again

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Rotwang
Good.
Jean
Bad.
Don Dix
Ugly!
Bill B
A bad joke.
MRC
So what was wrong with the remaining 527 signatures?
Rotwang
Many were tossed for other reasons, as the article states - enough to make them fail.
CubFan
Sorry to hear this. Regroup and try again!
Raven
I signed the form in good faith. I printed it out, signed it, put on a stamp and mailed it to the people who were collecting signatures. The form had a form number and I had no reason to think that my opinion would not be counted as a voice in favor of a recall vote. I think that my rights as a voter have been violated. I think that the collection time should be extended so that those of us who signed the form can be given a voice.
George
We are furious about our signatures not counting! This is at the very least gross incompetence by Van Burgen. Maybe he should be recalled too!
Sponge
Seriously, George, turn your anger to the those who failed to do this right: the chief sponsors. It was their incompetence that cost the effort its success.
M. Lazzeri
Oops.
Meatloaf
There are some things you can count on. Someone like Lindsey (and Starrett) will continue to do what they always do. Berschauer is touting this as a huge victory and will see it as another "mandate" to perform poorly. I find it interesting that she accuses SYC of doing the very things that she does constantly. The recall effort hasn't failed. There was an administrative/technical mistake - period. SYC needs to simply regroup and move forward again. I'm hearing from people that are really upset that their signatures didn't count. That means you have 8900 people who are ready and willing to sign again. Plus, others that are not happy that a technical glitch meant this whole thing is delayed. Berschauer will read this as being enabled to do even more heinous things while serving as Commissioner. Her cronies were in the Clerk's Office watching the process, even though she claims that Vanbergen is honest and correct. She'll think she's off the hook. It isn't over. SYC you have the signatures, plus many more folks willing to sign. Regroup, refocus, refile, and proceed. You know you'll get the signatures.
madmacs
The print version of this article is far more enlightening. Berschauer was evidently using her position to pressure the district attorney and sheriff's office in a case against a man who was also suing her husband. This kind of behavior and abuse of her position is exactly what the recall was (and is!) all about.
GRM
1. Let’s wait how van Bergen will explain the matter today.
2. SYC regroup and next time not only check all signatures a n d. find some neutral office like lawyer or else to certify. Only then provide to van Bergen. If you need money for that ask for donation. I will happily donate for this
Meatloaf
madmacs - Exactly! And that type of corruption will continue, the stripes never change.