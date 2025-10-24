Rec bond town hall on Saturday

The community group supporting a $98.5 million bond measure to build a new rec center and update city facilities will hold its second informational town hall on the measure at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25 at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

The Community, Parks, and Recreation Political Action Committee will host the event to answer questions about the measure before the Nov. 4 election.

If a majority of voters approve it, the general obligation bond measure would pay for construction of a new $72.5 million combined aquatics and recreation facility on Riverside Drive (with an additional $6 million in outdoor facilities at the site), $9 million for renovations to the library and senior center, $9 million worth of citywide park improvements and the redevelopment of the existing aquatic center into a new use.

For details contact Zack Geary at 503-560-0617 or zackgeary@gmail.com.