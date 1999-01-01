Rebecca Ann (Underhill) Swenson - 1958 - 2019

Rebecca Ann “Becky” (Underhill) Swenson was born July 4, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Herbert and Rita Underhill of Pine River, Minnesota, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on her 61st birthday. She was married to John Swenson on September 12, 1992.

Becky is survived by her parents; her children from a previous marriage, Brian Hulke (Kimi) of Grass Valley, Oregon, and Keith Hulke of Cordova, Alaska; a granddaughter, Sophie Hulke of Grass Valley; her loving husband, John Swenson of McMinnville, Oregon; and brothers, Dale and Mark Underhill.

Becky graduated from Pine River High School in Pine River, Chemeketa College in McMinnville and attended Linfield College in McMinnville.

She left Minnesota in 1979 and moved to McMinnville. Becky operated a retail gift business in McMinnville, and worked in Human Resources at Kelly Services and Linfield College, and then had a 20-year career in the financial services sector working at Wells Fargo, Countrywide Home Mortgage and Eagle Home Mortgage. She loved working with first-time home buyers.

After battling cancer for many years, Becky’s wish was to return to her native Minnesota and, by the grace of God, she was able to accomplish that through the efforts of her great friend, Shelley.

Becky enjoyed spending time with her family and cheering on the many accomplishments of her granddaughter, Sophie. She is missed by many friends, ex-classmates and relatives. The family already misses their time and trips with Gramma.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Pine Mountain Gospel in Backus, Minnesota. A celebration of life in McMinnville is also pending.

Contact Kline Funeral Home in Pine River, MN (218)587-2067 for the schedule.