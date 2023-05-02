REAL ID deadline looming

REAL ID deadline is approaching

Starting Wednesday, May 7, travelers over the age of 18 will be required to show a REAL ID card or passport to fly domestically.

Implementation of the REAL ID program has taken 20 years. The new form of the state-issued identification, which replaces an existing driver’s license, was approved by Congress in 2005 following the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government should set new standards for identification.

Military ID will also be accepted to board commercial flights, as well as enhanced driver’s licenses, which are available in Washington and several other states.

REAL ID will also be required for access to particular federal facilities, such as military bases and nuclear plants.

The new ID can be obtained through a local Department of Motor Vehicles office. Due to the large influx of users at the DMV, the Oregon Department of Transportation suggests that those who aren’t flying soon wait until it’s time to renew their license to get the new ID card. Anyone with a current passport is advised to use it for now to board flights to avoid DMV lines and wait times.

Applicants must provide documentation of identity, home address, date of birth and lawful status in the U.S. in order to obtain a REAL ID. More information is available at www.oregon.gov/odot/dmv.