Raymond W. McCall 1966 - 2022

Raymond W. McCall was born July 13, 1966, in Prineville, Oregon, and passed away June 11, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon.

He graduated in 1986 from high school in John Day, Oregon.

In previous years, he worked in molding plants in Prineville. Moving to McMinnville, he worked for D-Stake Mill, Gormley Plumbing and Linfield College, where he retired. He liked to fish and garden.

He is survived by his mother, Lois Prewitt; brothers, Russell McCall and Nathan Prewitt; sisters, Tammy, Denise Peters (Corey), Heidi Prewitt, and Collen Chavin (Dan); and cousins, Eric, Corey and Mitch Ryder.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gary McCall; grandmother, Alberta McCall; grandfather, Dean McCall; grandparents, Charles and Marianna Garfield; aunts and uncles; and stepfather, Denny Prewitt.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at Fruitland Community Church, Salem, Oregon.