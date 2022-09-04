Randell (Randy) Dixon 1947 - 2022

Randell (Randy) Devere Dixon passed away September 4, 2022, in Pennsylvania at the age of 75. He was born July 11, 1947, to Jeannette and Norris Dixon.



Randy graduated from Amity High School in 1966 and enlisted in the U.S. military. After several tours in Vietnam, he settled down in Pennsylvania. He was proud to be a Marine, and throughout his military career of 20+ years he was awarded many medals of honor.



Randy will always be remembered for his great storytelling, sense of humor and generosity to those he knew. He loved his family, feeding the wildlife, working with his hands, college football, country music and watching bull riding.



He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Debra; his children; grandchildren; brother; and nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rosalie Wilbanks. He is survived by his wife, Debra Dixon of Pennsylvania; his brother, Mike Dixon of Salem; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren located in Pennsylvania and Oregon.



