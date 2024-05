Randal (Randy) Springer 1958 - 2024

Randal (Randy) Springer passed away January 20, 2024. A Celebration of Life will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Wennerberg Park in Carlton, Shelter # 2. The gathering is potluck style; the family will provide the main dish and drinks.

Please join us as we gather to share cherished memories and celebrate the life of Randy.