Ralph Edward Whiffen 1941 - 2023

Ralph Edward Whiffen, 1941-2023, left to his next journey of life, where his wife, Coralie Rose Whiffen, who passed away in 2006, was waiting for him.

Ralph was born October 3, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Thomas and Ruth (Haggerty) Whiffen. Ralph’s mother, a wonderful woman, raised her seven kids by herself. She had four boys, Thomas, Jerry, Ralph and Tim, and three girls, Shirley, Darlene, and the youngest, Sherry. Dad started working three jobs at the age of 12 to help his mom make ends meet. And so did his brother, Jerry Whiffen.

As he grew up, he met the love of his life, Coralie Rose Allred, who became his true love. They were married on April 10, 1959, in Glendora, California. They later had five children and one they adopted as their own. They had four boys, Ralph, Lynn, Rand, and the youngest, Tony; and two daughters, Kim and Kathy. Later, they raised two grandchildren, Joshua and Rachelle Cosner. Ralph and Cora had 18 grandchldren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

In 1979, Ralph and Cora decided to move to Sheridan, Oregon. Ralph was a hard worker as a roofer and was a good one. He had his own roofing business. He then purchased a restaurant in Amity, Oregon, that Cora ran until her death in 2006.

Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, bowling and traveling. He loved his family very much. He was the best dad, grandpa and husband. We’re going to miss you so much. Heaven gained a great man. RIP.

If anyone wishes, they can send cards c/o Bollman’s Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington St., Dallas, OR. 97338. Bollman’s Tribute Center is caring for the family.