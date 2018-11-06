November 6, 2018 Tweet

Rake on his way to becoming Carlton's next mayor

CARLTON — Brian Rake is leading in early returns for the mayor's position in Carlton.

Rake had 443 votes, or 63 percent, and Jody Ingham had 260 votes, or 37 percent, in initial returns released at 8 p.m. by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

More votes remain to be counted. Check back for an update after 10 p.m.

Ingham and Rake are vying for the seat long held by Kathie Oriet, who is retiring from the volunteer job at the end of the year.

Rake served on the council for four years. He owns the Carlton Coffee Company.

Ingham is a newcomer to city politics. He owned and ran a landscaping company for many years, and now is a deputy with the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to the mayor's race, Carlton voters will fill three council positions. Three people are running -- Shirley Ward-Mullen is seeking to keep her position, and Linda Watkins and Kathy Rich also are on the ballot.