Rainfall above average for January

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Culbert
According to preliminary monthly data from the National Weather Service Portland Office, the total January precipitation measured at the McMinnville airport was 8.57 inches. This compares to 11.26 inches for January measured at my home in the center of McMinnville, which I officially reported to the nationwide Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRAHS). This greater precipitation amount reported by myself compared to McMinnville's "official" amount recorded at the airport continues a consistent trend I have found, day after day, month after month, and year after year, over the last eleven years that I have been measuring precipitation in McMinnville. This difference has averaged 7.27 inches annually since 2008. The reason for this consistent difference has yet to be explained by anyone, including NWS officials. I can only speculate that perhaps consistently windier conditions at the airport cause less precipitation to be recorded there than here in town.