By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Rainfall above average for January

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Culbert

According to preliminary monthly data from the National Weather Service Portland Office, the total January precipitation measured at the McMinnville airport was 8.57 inches. This compares to 11.26 inches for January measured at my home in the center of McMinnville, which I officially reported to the nationwide Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRAHS). This greater precipitation amount reported by myself compared to McMinnville's "official" amount recorded at the airport continues a consistent trend I have found, day after day, month after month, and year after year, over the last eleven years that I have been measuring precipitation in McMinnville. This difference has averaged 7.27 inches annually since 2008. The reason for this consistent difference has yet to be explained by anyone, including NWS officials. I can only speculate that perhaps consistently windier conditions at the airport cause less precipitation to be recorded there than here in town.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable