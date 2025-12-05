December 5, 2025 Tweet

Rachel Flores Juarez: Mac’s housing shortage the abuser’s secret ally

About the writer: Rachel Flores Juarez serves as development director at Henderson House. She also chairs the McMinnville Affordable Housing Committee and serves on both the McMinnville Planning Commission and Yamhill Community Care Board.





It’s time to leave.

You have become accustomed to a persistent dread from navigating your partner’s volatility and abuse. Recently, things have escalated.

As your partner’s monitoring has intensified and threats to you and your kids have grown increasingly chilling, your unease has turned to commanding panic. To protect yourself and your two children, both under 5, you need to flee.

You call Henderson House’s 24-hour confidential crisis line at 503-472-1503, and find it has space immediately available at its shelter. You can exhale.

You and your children are safe for the moment. Now you need to figure out next steps.

Your partner no longer contributes any financial support, and you are making the median income for an individual in Yamhill County — $18.53 per hour, or $37,796 annually. Maintaining this income relies on access to reliable, affordable childcare, though, and there are only two childcare slots available in Yamhill County for every 10 kids under five.

What’s more, earning $18.53 per hour and you fall into a cruel gap — you make too much to qualify for emergency cash assistance under Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Section 8 federal housing, and the Section 8 wait is more than five years anyway. Mercifully, you are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, a vital but insufficient aid to help cover your family of three’s food costs.

Where can you live after exiting the shelter? Landlords calculate the rent you can afford by whether your gross pay is at least 2.5 times the rent, meaning you may be approved for an apartment running up to $1,260 per month.

The average monthly rent on a two-bedroom unit in McMinnville is about $1,500. That will almost certainly limit your family of three to a one-bedroom unit.

Typical occupancy limits require no more than two people per bedroom, plus one additional occupant. In this case, if you had more than two children, you would be priced out of the rental market almost entirely.

This, of course, assumes such a unit is available. McMinnville has approximately 50 vacant apartment units at any given time, but only about one-third within your affordability range.

When a landlord reviews your application, he may find your rental and credit history have been damaged by abusive and sabotaging actions by your partner. While a Henderson House advocate can write a letter of support explaining your circumstances, the blemishes on these records can lead a landlord to move on to another applicant.

If you find a unit you can afford, and the landlord approves your application, you must now secure the unit by posting first and last month’s rent, along with a security deposit.

If you find a place renting for $1,250 per month, it may cost you $5,000 up front to actually secure the unit. And if you have any outstanding utility bills, these may need to be paid first.

The brave act of leaving an abuser should be the beginning of freedom, not the start of a prolonged financial siege.

When a survivor with a median wage fails to secure housing, it is not a personal failure, it is a systemic failure. In that case, the true barrier to long-term safety becomes not a lack of courage, but a chronic deficit of affordable housing, accessible childcare and responsive economic safety nets.

We must stop asking survivors to be economic superheroes. Instead, we must all undertake with urgency the task of building more affordable housing units and dismantling the structural walls that currently act as the abuser’s most effective ally.

Even when a family is not fractured by abuse, the pressures causing housing insecurity are shared. This year, McMinnville again received the designation of a severely rent-burdened community, meaning more than 25 percent of renters spend more than half their income on housing.

The supply of affordable housing is gradually being addressed by projects like the Housing Authority of Yamhill County’s Stratus Village, due to be completed early next year. But this is only meeting a fraction of the overall need.

We also need to support infill projects for multi-family housing to ease this strain. Though they are almost universally protested by neighboring property owners, they are a vital part of the solution.