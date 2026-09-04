Races set for local council elections

Barring a write-in campaign, two of the three races for McMinnville City Council positions have been decided. Incumbent Zack Geary in Ward 2 and Abigail Neilan in Ward 1 are running unopposed in the November election.

Neilan is in line to succeed Council President Sal Peralta to represent southwest McMinnville. She works for the Patricia Green Cellars direct sales team and previously worked for Eyrie Vineyards. A native of Maryland, she spent 10 years in California before moving to Oregon, according to the winery’s website.

In McMinnville, she has served on the planning commission and committees overseeing urban renewal, the Third Street redesign, housing needs analysis and the innovation campus, now dubbed McMinnville Landing.

Geary was first elected to the council in 2014 and is co-owner of Geary Branch construction and design firm.

[See also: Clerk’s office hosts election info meetings]

Ward 3 voters face a similar choice as the city council did during an April appointment process. In a 3-2 decision, the council placed Carson Benner in the seat vacated by the resignation of Jessica Payne. Benner is seeking a full four-year term against two candidates who applied for the position earlier in the year: real estate broker Katie Russ, who received appointment votes from Councilors Chris Chenoweth and Dan Tucholsky, and Richard Smith Savage, owner of Third Street businesses Velvet Monkey Tea and the new Yūgen Art Dig. He also applied in April.

With both county commissioner races settled during the May primary, the only county-wide election this November will be for clerk's office. County Clerk Keri Hinton faces challenger Cindy Johnson of Dundee, a software program manager and engineer.

Candidates in other elections throughout Yamhill County are:

• In Newberg, Councilor Elise Yarnell Hollamon is challenging Mayor Bill Rosacker. Yarnell Hollamon was appointed to a District a council seat in 2018 and won elections in 2020 and 2024. Rosacker is finishing his first term as mayor.

Vying for a District 2 seat, currently held by Councilor Peggy Kilburg, is nonprofit director Britta Mansfield and management analyst Leisha Adams.

Incumbent Councilor Derek Carmon is running unopposed in District 6, while Councilor Robyn Wheatley faces a challenge from retired school administrator Larry Hampton in District 4.

• In Amity, two of the three at-large positions will be decided by write-in votes, as incumbent Councilor Alice Thompson is the only person to file for election.

• In Carlton, Mayor Linda Watkins has decided to step aside from the position and instead is running for one of three at-large council seats. That opens the door for former Mayor Brian Rake to try and retain the post he held from 2018 to 2020, before he was beaten by Watkins. He will face Jenny Wilson, a homestead assistant and volunteer firefighter with the New Carlton Fire District, for the two-year term.

There will be new faces on the dais, as none of the three incumbents filed for reelection. Watkins will be on the ballot with Ashley Rhoads, Tom Bischof, Carol Fredrick and Jami England.

• No incumbents filed for reelection in Dayton; however, Councilor Chris Teichroew is running for the mayor’s seat being vacated by Annette Frank, and he will face Drew Hildebrandt. Colt Wilkins and Trini Marquez filed for a spot on council, leaving the third seat to be filled by a write-in candidate.

• Dundee is likely to retain the same makeup on council, as Mayor David Ford is running unopposed and Councilors David Hinson, Storr Nelson and Bryan Weil filed for the three at-large positions.

• The same goes for Lafayette, where Mayor Hilary Malcomson is running unopposed; Councilors Lee Gilgan, Joseph William Carwells and Craig Maki filed to retain the three four-year seats, and Councilor Russell Burrows is unopposed for a two-year term.

• Sheridan is likely to have a contentious campaign season as Councilor Lucy Hebert will attempt to oust Mayor Cale George. The two recently had a heated exchange about city issues during a council meeting. Councilor Ian Houston is running again for one of three council positions, and will be joined by newcomers Gwen Fink and Glenn Signa, barring a successful write-in campaign.

• In Willamina, four candidates will vie for three at-large council seats. Councilors Michael Alger and Jennifer Pederson will look to retain their positions against Corey Blackwell and Tiffany Mooney. Councilor Karl Klym recently resigned from the council.

• There is one challenger to the city slate in Yamhill, which is one of a handful of cities in Oregon that still uses the caucus system. In June, caucus attendees selected Mayor Shea Corrigan to run for another two-year term. They also voted for incumbent Councilor Patty Pairan to run for another four-year term. Lauren Randolph filed on her own for the ballot. With two open at-large positions available, both are expected to be voted in.