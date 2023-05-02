R. Frances (York) (Paola) Hanville 1940-2024

R. Frances (York) (Paola) Hanville, 83, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon, with her family by her side.

Frances was born September 24, 1940, in McMinnville to Charles and Hazel York. She enjoyed working in her yard, quilting, and baking cookies for her family.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel York; her husbands, John R. Paola and Irv Hanville; and her sister, Margaret Butler. She is survived by her four children, Rick Paola and wife Sheri, Sandra Paola, Robert Paola and wife Colleen, and Sherri (Paola) Boyce and husband Bryan; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Carol Foster and husband Leroy, and Linda Davison.

There will be a private family graveside service.