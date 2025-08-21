By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • August 21, 2025 Tweet

Quirk of the Week: ‘Soup,’ stump and signs: McMinnville miscellany

Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Meticulously painted white “socks” grace these cherry trees along Seventh Street. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##The readerboard has long been vacant at the former Adams Junior High, now Adams Campus. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Unusual sign marks where a motel and a towing company share parking lot access. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##In Upper City Park, a forward-thinking Kiwanis plaque now accompanies a stump. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##“Fire Only,” reads a former fire department water access at what is now McMinnville Community Garden. Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##A sign on Northwest 25th at Baker Creek Road; a block away, 24th is labeled “Dead End.” Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##Trail, and traffic barriers, between 24th and 25th; in the background, a vintage “Fire Only” truck was parked for the day.

Call this McMinnville Miscellany: some Quirk finds, most of them fun, discovered mid-summer around town.

Quirk listings have focused here and there on readerboards, the changeable ones seen at some businesses and churches around McMinnville. This is a good time to mention how the folks at 1109 Lafayette have brought new life to readerboard wit and wisdom.

The funny lines at this new establishment on Lafayette Avenue are matched by only a few other such McMinnville signs: that is, ones that are used for advertising as well as jokes or messages, seasonal or spiritual.

On Southwest Baker, Smooth Roots includes regular puns; downtown, Praise Church can be counted on for a gentle homily, encouraging quote and sometimes a piece of humor.

Oddly, the remaining readerboards with changing messages are concentrated in two short stretches of road: first, on Highway 99W east of the Evans/Baker Creek junction, within about 150 yards of each other are Builders FirstSource, Awaken Church, All About Smiles Dentistry and Sandwich Express.

On Northeast Baker between Eighth and 12th streets, the Express Northwest folks crack a joke occasionally, as does Nancy Jo’s Burgers and Mac Auto Supply. There is also nearby Incahoots, whose sign last week read, sweetly, “Be Kind. We have sensitive plants.”

Then there is 1109 Lafayette Bar, which opened in the spring: Their jests have included “Soup of the Day: Whiskey,” “No Shoes No Shirt No Service/Pants Optional,” and “11:09 a.m. to 1 a.m.”

Not all readerboards have messages. The one at 13th and Davis by Adams School, owned by the McMinnville School District, has been devoid of words for years.

Last note on this topic: It’s encouraging to see increased use of the famous marquee at Mack Theater — a generally underused community resource. This week, it’s promoting the Aug. 24 Cruising McMinnville.

A continued Mac assortment of Quirk:

Painting the base of trees has long been a common method of pest control, particularly fruit trees, but you don’t see it much anymore. That’s what makes the white-trunk cherry trees at 13th and Evans streets stand out all the more. (Historically, paint is used to deter pests or fungi, or cars.)

As to trees and their fate, a Quirk that feels a little sad: in City Park near the Aquatic Center is a forgotten plaque, pointed out by a reader: a gray stump is all that is left where once was a young tree, but the plaque still reads, “Planting for Growth/ Kiwanis Division 68/ April 29, 2005.” The tree appears to have been cut down several years ago.

More Quirk, on the north end of town:

At Baker Creek and Highway 99W, a towing company and motel have an unusual arrangement: a shared parking lot. Just inside the entrance to McMinnville Inn is a large green sign on the pavement reading, “GTR Parking Only,” for its neighbor, Gale’s Towing & Recovery.

Next, why do Northwest 24th and Northwest 25th, running parallel off Baker Creek Road, have different access signs? The first is a “Dead End” and the second is marked “No Outlet.” What is the difference? Both streets run the same distance, same number of houses and terminate at a gravel stretch; beyond it the Baker Street Community Church property.

There is no vehicle access between the two street ends, but they are linked by a kind of trail running between orange-striped barriers apparently set up to prevent driving through. All in all, the two streets are differently labeled, yet functionally identical.

Meanwhile, a few blocks north at the McMinnville Community Garden is the relic of a fire department water resource. A sign reads, coincidentally, “Fire Department/Draft Site/12,000 Gal./For Fire Only.”