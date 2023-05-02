Quirk of the Week 100125

Time for an autumn grab bag.

Quirk this week includes a bit of new, a revisit or two and something seen in the rear-view … also, something obvious.

Since it’s October and that means basketball season is near, we can also, finally, talk about the Damian placard.

But we start with a fleeting glimpse of what looked like “ambulance” in the mirror one day last week on Highway 99W; once alongside the vehicle it was revealed to indeed be a former medical response vehicle. The reverse-letters on the hood read “Deanbulance.” The coinage was printed on the rear of the boxy red-and-blue vehicle, bearing Arizona plates. (A “Deanbulance” Google search yielded nothing. Perhaps “Dean” is still in town; if so, they can get in touch.)

Next up: in the middle of the parking lot at Vintage Place commercial center on Highway 99W, are eight spaces marked “GOV ONLY” — in front of the U.S. Armed Forces Career Office.

Now for that revisit, with a new “discovery,” we return to Linfield University:

In April, Quirk of the Week visited seating in the theater, gym and stadium. Notes including the obsolete and defaced Row X seats in the grandstands in Maxwell Stadium.

Looking up, there is something singular in Maxwell: 10 feet up on a post with the Section A sign is a random trio of double-headed nails sticking about two inches out, at crooked angles. There are no such nails on any other post in the stadium. They are the type known as duplex nails, used for temporary purposes during construction. But these nails are neither holding anything up nor — apparently — temporary. They appear set in place, but for how long? It would take an extension ladder to get up and remove them. Perhaps they are some project leftovers someone forgot to remove …

(Something else odd overhead at that Section A post: Throughout Maxwell, the joists and rafters are lined with bird-proofing netting. High overhead, debris including a tin can is somehow trapped inside the netting, along with a two-foot stick. How they got inside the netting — from above or below — is a mystery.)

Gone, forgotten, returned … all these are fleeting or permanent Quirk descriptors. In the case of Damian Lillard, he was gone but never forgotten. Rejoining the Portland Trail Blazers this summer after a two-year residency with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard’s name never left his Toyota dealership in McMinnville. During Lillard’s time in the Midwest, at special events locally the dealership still used a life-sized cardboard cutout of “Dame” — wearing “the letter O” in his Blazer uniform. It was at once odd — Lillard was no longer a Blazer — and also a hopeful statement, one we know has come true.

A bit of Quirk until now un-noted has been right in front of us for nearly two years as we observed sidewalk art, obsolete monuments and pay phones, new murals and other aspects of Third Street.

The mid-block crosswalks, that is. There are the standard right-angle ones at every intersection, of course, but consider the five pedestrian amenities at halfway points of the blocks between Baker and Galloway streets:

Those Third Street crosswalks are diagonal. It’s a refreshing way to cross the street, and a design you just don’t often see.

Once crosswalks and sidewalks are redone when Third Street redevelopment happens in … 2028? 2029? 2030? … it will be interesting to see if this unique downtown feature remains.