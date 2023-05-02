Quirk of the Week 081226

Last week’s signage tour took us mostly around McMinnville for unusual “affixed messages.” We continue on with arrows pointing all over the county. Here, then, is a set that one might describe as well-established but spanning the spectrum of specifically curious.

That is, these signs could not exist any place but where they are. And, most of these share last week’s description as signs that, rather than “blocking out the scenery,” are the scenery.

Near Yamhill, a “Brad (and) Crystal” sign is nailed to a tree on Fuerst Lane where it meets Woodland Loop Road. The now permanent sign resembles those placed temporarily as directions to a wedding venue. Accordingly, the carved names are enclosed in a heart bracketed by Cupid’s arrow. The sign is made of four rustic slats shaped like an arrow.

A few feet away are two more arrows, this time on the yellow sign reading “Dead Ends” — a phrase that firmly places the sign in the Quirk category.

It is unique in two ways:

First, its arrows point in both directions, as if the road terminates in both directions; normally, a dead end sign points one way.

Second, one says out loud that “the road dead ends,” as a kind of vernacular compound verb, but most such posted signs just say, “Dead End.”

Speaking of (heart)-felt signs with arrows, near Amity, there’s one on Eola Hills Road at Old Bethel Road: “Just A (heart) Little (heart) Further” … Who knows what it ever meant. (If you do, see the adjoining email address.)

Yet the hearts impart a vibe a la “Brad and Crystal”; the unusual accentuated arrows are part of its charm. Did they likely provide directions to another vineyard-set nuptial event? (Again, see email address.)

While different in purpose, yet just as heart-felt, witness the weathered political signs on a post east of Yamhill on the highway to Newberg: “The Constitution Is The Solution” and “Less Taxes/Less Government,” along with “The UN Is Not Our Friend.” (The John Birch Society website address explains a few things.)

Near Willamina, an arrow also figures in the intriguing, time-worn “Bare Farms” sign on Tindle Creek Road. The name of the nursery/farm stand, a sweet pun, is in small print. What stands out is the simple line drawing, a Winnie the Pooh-like ursine silhouette.

The arrow theme continues with a sign near Dayton, a unique cooperative signpost for Archery Summit and De Ponte wineries, neighbors on Archery Summit Road.

In Gaston, an arrow plays an odd role in a sign outside Gaston Market: it reads “No Parking Vehicles Over 7 Ft.” The sign is puzzling in that there is no actual height limit, as in no wires or other objects directly overhead. The store awning, well away from the curb, is about seven feet high, but no vehicle parking at that location is going to come close to the awning. That arrow, however, seems to be pointing directly at it.

That’s one of two this week that kind of break the mind. Another is on Highway 99W south of McMinnville, and it is actually blending into the scenery: the brown “golf here” sign across from The Preserve/Nines golf course. It’s been noted in this space that there is only one brown sign with the familiar golf-club-and-ball symbol alerting duffers to the course, but it is strangely located directly across from the entrance. And now, in addition to the no-warning nature of the sign, it’s covered up anyway: tree branches now completely obscure it, fully defeating its purpose.

We end this week with the sign on Grand Island, perhaps the most specific of speed limit signs: “Dayton Sand & Gravel 40 miles an hour.” (All other vehicles, 50 mph?)

Consider this a warm-up to next week’s column: as promised, the endearing quirk of the Dayton-area farming enclave, Grand Island.