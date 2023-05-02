Quirk of the Week 041625

Dundee, with its unique dual reputation for winery stops and stop-and-go traffic, is the territory for this week’s flight of Quirk.

Mixed among the tony tasting room facilities of Dundee is a collection of small buildings that have remained empty for some time; at least one was home to a tasting room years ago.

It was 10 years ago last month that Dundee residents successfully quelled an idea the city council was considering: formally changing the name of the city to the Village of Dundee. Proponents felt this was a tip of the chapeau to the French wine country village tradition, but clearer heads prevailed.

A website for one local business mentions the many wineries, restaurants and outdoor activities in and around Dundee, which is true enough, but it also mentions “breweries,” plural. However, there are no breweries in Dundee; sadly, Barn Door Brewery, the only one in town, closed its Highway 99W location a year or so ago.

But there is plenty else to do, and no shortage of Quirk.

The electronic readerboard telling travel time to points north, at the south end of town (or is it “east” and “west”?) is a piece of Quirk provided by Oregon Department of Transportation: Drivers are given the choice of continuing through town on Highway 99W or taking the Newberg-Dundee bypass. Invariably, the travel times are equal or perhaps a minute different. And that balance, if you think about it, is really the point of the bypass in the first place.

A positive sign is the new “Welcome to Dundee” at 99W and Parks Drive, where for years remnants of a similar sign stood vacant.

At the south end of town (or west?) the well-appointed Dundee Hotel is surrounded by wine bars in a town full of them. Across the highway is the famed Lumpy’s Tavern, which once featured a sign reading, “If you don’t like the American flag go somewhere else.”

Further Quirk in Dundee is that, along Highway 99, a block away from a church is Chalice Cannabis.

South of town, a state-permitted energy facility that’s part of the Oregon Community Solar Program, is called “Gun Club Solar Site.”

On the north end (“east end”?) of town, at the AM/PM gas station are the bollard posts lining the front of the building, 35 or 40 of them, for protecting the structure from damage by cars. Like bollards everywhere, the cylindrical posts are six inches wide and about three feet tall, but their design sets these apart: only the top portion is painted yellow, the rest white, so the posts look like a line of cigarettes.

Dundee Hotel is perhaps the only “4.5 star hotel” with a public pocket park across its parking lot. The park is called Tipsu Palach, which means “plant gift” in the Chinuk Wawa language of the indigenous Kalapuya bands.

In the past, the park has been one of the focal points of Dundee’s Third Thursday events — food, wine, music, and art served up and on display throughout town. The event is scheduled to return in May.

In 2023, the city received a federal grant, through the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, to complete work already begun to construct a restroom, which has been completed. Also envisioned were a picnic shelter, overhead canopies, tables, benches, a bike workstation, water filtration station, and water garden. There are scattered benches but, as of yet, none of those amenities.

A cluster of Quirk can be found close to Tipsu Palach. A weathered weathervane in the form of a yellow submarine is mounted on a fence next to the park. Three blocks away on adjacent Niederberger Road is a large yard (next to a palatial bed and breakfast) with an array of all-year Halloween fixtures: a skeleton that appears to be rising from the ground, and various caskets and crypts emerging in similar fashion. Lording over it all is a 10-foot figure, a sinewy ghoul with a pumpkin-shaped skull.

Parked a few feet away is large, yellow hearse, coated with moss.