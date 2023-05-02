Quirk of the Week 032526

It is gratifying to see the significant improvements to the streetscape in Sheridan: new crosswalks and sidewalks on the Willamina-Sheridan Highway, west of Bridge Street. (Upgrades to pedestrian surfaces are also underway in Dundee, Amity and Newberg.)

What’s being done in Sheridan will not only improve safety but honor the spirit of the location: Veterans Memorial Park, Sheridan’s half-mile Yamhill River promenade. News has also come that the city has taken steps to make repairs to the Hebert Plaza along Bridge Street.

The promenade and plaza are not themselves examples of Quirk, but Sheridan and environs have their share of it, and this week we celebrate those other sweet and subtle signatures of Sheridan:

At Sheridan City Park (a multi-featured gem, from horseshoe pits to playgrounds) one sign unlike any other: “Do Not Drive in City Park.”

Notably, the “clean up after your pets” sign below it features a very happy, floppy-eared pooch with a big smile as he runs on two legs.

On Balm Street, a few blocks from the park, that’s Bugs Bunny yard art. While weathered and faded, this version of the Warner Bros. favorite stands out: he is dressed either as pilgrim or musketeer, and proffers what must be the plumpest carrot in all cartoon-dom.

Also in the neighborhood, the front of a house on Yamhill Street is covered with dozens of six-inch bird houses. Sheridan being home to a federal corrections facility, one adornment looks suspiciously like a prison fence — for jailbirds?

Lastly, while still in Sheridan proper, deserving attention is the city water tank overlooking town with a huge U.S. flag on it.

Nearby and notable:

n Bellevue School House: In April 2025, social media chatter cropped up about the purported sale of the old Bellevue School House on Highway 18, which has been on the market for years. No further word on that; one sign reads “Private Property” and another states viewing is “by appointment only.” Classic features of the 1917 schoolhouse include the red paint, peeling or mostly bare boards. The imposing bell tower is topped by a truly tall steeple. Poking from the unique triangular dormer are what look like strands of grass or twigs — suggesting this might be the county’s largest bird’s nest.

n While less imposing, just down and off the road is a random piece of art, a literal “stick figure.” The wide-eyed slender man, perhaps five feet tall, is made of small logs and sections of tree branches forming his torso, head, neck, arms and legs.

As simple as the stick man is, the angles of two of the pieces somehow suggest a “Mr. Moneybags” look, as if he wears a wide mustache and top hat. The sculpture blends into the scenery, so you might miss him there near the school.

n Finally, on the way to Willamina is the unique fermentology venue Art Science Cider & Wine, whose driveway sign spells out its name in bottle caps.