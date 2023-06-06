Quilt show Friday and Saturday

Willamette Valley Quilters will host its first quilt show Friday and Saturday, June 9-10, at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds, 2070 N.E. Lafayette Avenue in McMinnville.

More than 150 quilts of all types and sizes will be on display. In addition, there will be vendors, raffle baskets, a boutique and a raffle quilt.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8. Parking is free.

The guild meets in the Dayton Baptist Church on the first Wednesday morning of each month.

For more information, send email to willamettevalleyquilters@gmail.com or go to the guild’s website, willamettevalleyquilters.com.