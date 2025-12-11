Public Works 'keeping an eye' on water levels

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Several days of rain caused high water on some area roadways, including this section of Old Sheridan Road along Cozine Creek near Southwest Mitchell Drive. Dryer weather is expected starting Thursday afternoon, with showers back in the forecast Sunday.

Recent rain isn’t expected to cause the South Yamhill River to reach flood stage, but it will be close, according to Public Works Director Geoff Hunsaker.

“If you haven’t noticed, it’s been raining a lot,” he told councilors Tuesday.

Last Friday, the river was at a depth of 14 feet and by Tuesday had reached 33 feet, with an expected top out of 44 feet later this week. A depth of 45 feet qualifies as a flood action stage for local agencies, and 50 feet is considered flood stage, Hunsaker said.

“We’re keeping an eye on it and staff is being busy right now, but this is likely going to be the highest the river has been since 2016, so it’s a lot of rain,” he said.

Hunsaker urged residents to help reduce localized flooding by clearing catch basins of leaves and debris.

“Community members, if you see a clogged catch basin, don’t be afraid to go out there with a rake and get rid of some of the leaves so that water’s flowing and helping out your neighbors.”

High water closed Bellevue-Hopewell Highway a mile east of Highway 18 on Wednesday; it remains closed as of press time. A section of De Jong Road north of Ballston was also closed Wednesday, and Yamhill County Public Works said they hoped to reopen it Wednesday afternoon.