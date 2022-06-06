Public comments mixed on ending county term limits

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
CubFan
Completely agree with Kim Sapurnar of McMinnville:
“Each commissioner is elected as a servant to the people of Yamhill County, and term limits allows for new people and ideas to continually become part of the county administration to serve the citizens,” she wrote.
“It is also unethical to move to rescind term limits and apply that removal to the currently elected and seated commissioners. Voters did not elect the current commissioners thinking that their terms may never (be) concluded. You can’t change the rules once you are in power, it’s not democracy.”