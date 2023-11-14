Public auction set Saturday at Ultimate RB

The entrance is on the 10th Street side of the plant, which closed last summer. The property was formally purchased by the city this month, and owners need to vacate the property by the end of December.

A preview is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, according to Philip Darling, owner of Spring Hollow Equipment of McMinnville, which has contracted with the city to dispose of the material and run the auction itself.

“People might want to come and pick up a piece of history,” Darling said.