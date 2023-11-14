By News-Register staff • 

Public auction set Saturday at Ultimate RB

Tools, office furniture, and many other items will be sold in oral auction, open to the public, at the former Ultimate RB plant on Alpine Avenue in McMinnville, starting 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The entrance is on the 10th Street side of the plant, which closed last summer. The property was formally purchased by the city this month, and owners need to vacate the property by the end of December.

A preview is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, according to Philip Darling, owner of Spring Hollow Equipment of McMinnville, which has contracted with the city to dispose of the material and run the auction itself.

“People might want to come and pick up a piece of history,” Darling said.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable