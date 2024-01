Providence Newberg welcomes first baby of 2024

Submitted photo##John Robert Doerge was born at Providence Newberg Medical Center early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 1. He's the son of Arlid and Samantha Doerge of Carlton, and has an older brother and sister.

Providence Newberg Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2024 at 2:15 a.m., Monday, Jan 1.

John Robert Doerge is the son of Arlid and Samantha Doerge of Carlton. He weighed 9 pounds and 7 ounces and was 22 inches long.

Baby John had a brother and sister waiting for him at home.