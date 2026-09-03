Professional theater actor J.P. Phillips dies at age 86

Submitted photo##Josiah “J.P.” Phillips, a longtime Sheridan resident, was nationally known for his decades of work with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

Professional actor Josiah “J.P.” Phillips, who performed at Gallery Theater in McMinnville as well as in numerous shows at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, died Aug. 10. He was 86.

Phillips was a longtime resident of Sheridan, where he lived with his wife, artist Monica Setziol-Phillips.

Nationally known for his acting skill and deep, resounding voice, Phillips portrayed many classic and well-known characters during several decades as a Shakespearean actor. He told the News-Register in 2016 that his favorite was Claudius, whom he called “the lovable villain” from “Hamlet.”

“My words fly up, my thoughts remain below,” Phillips quoted Claudius in the 2016 interview. “Words without thought to heaven go.”

In addition to acting, Phillips demonstrated and taught vocal techniques. He led a workshop at the 2016 Terroir Creative Writing Festival for writers who wanted to read their work to audiences.

“Once they learn how to breathe, how to use more of their body than just the throat, they’ll enjoy reading,” he said. “They’ll be able to hear themselves, and know others hear them. That feels good.”

Long before Phillips became an actor, he used his vocal techniques to read the Bible aloud to his grandmother. He and three brothers lived with her in Portland after she took them in so they wouldn’t grow up in the Wyoming coal country.

Phillips said she taught them the value of work. They picked strawberries and beans in Yamhill County, in addition to other jobs. She sent them to church and made sure they learned good manners and morals, he said.

He first tried acting in a junior high production of “A Christmas Carol.” Although he didn’t have a speaking role, he quickly memorized all of Scrooge’s lines.

At Portland’s Roosevelt High School, which he said had a good drama department, he acted in plays and sang in the choir.

As a senior, he took his savings to Fred Meyer and bought “The Complete Works of Shakespeare.” He recalled opening the hefty book and reciting Othello’s monologue about betrayal.

He said he knew at that moment what he wanted to do for a career.

Phillips began performing at Portland’s Civic Theatre after high school and never looked back. He played Othello, Scrooge, Claudius and many others — Shakespeare’s or not — over the years professionally in Ashland, with traveling companies and in film and television productions. He also did voice-over work and narration alongside orchestras.

A supporter of local arts, he brought a role he had already played several times — Hoke Colburn, the chauffeur, in “Driving Miss Daisy” — to McMinnville’s community theater in 2016.

The professional actor said he was thrilled to take the stage alongside the cast that included Sharon Morgan and David Bates in a show directed by Ted Desel, who previously directed at Linfield University.