Proclamation language draws impassioned testimony
Comments
gregtompkins
Recall !! This guy campaigned that he was apolitical and I saw him being gracious toward Starrett and now that he’s in extremely confrontational and mean spirited. I don’t think the people of this county are ready for us to be Multnomah County.
Motherof3
As a mother of 3 children and someone who is absolutely supportive of mothers deciding to abort or not, I am dismayed that not only does it appear that Kulla brought a "mob" of people to the hearing but also that he, Kulla was unusually disrespectful to Commissioner Starrett and Chair Olsen had to ask him to state that for the record. Per legal definition, pre-born or unborn children are not considered a human being until birth. Why remove pre-born or unborn when this is a service we provide whether it's prenatal care or abortions? It's not considered a "people" yet.
Mike
Second to last paragraph confuses me. "pre-born" was removed from the statement and then approved? When Kulla suggested removing it, lead to loud protests from the audience. So it was very unpopular with the audience? Yet most of the article gives examples of statements which seem to support Kulla's suggestion.
Mudstump
Mike - I'm very confused by the article too. Can't make heads or tails of it.
gregtompkins
My only qualms were with the illegals and abortion.
1- illegal immigration is just that , ILLEGAL! And yes you should be able to discriminate against them in hiring, giving housing, etc because they are here illegally ! I am just waiting for the feds to shut down all these asinine sanctuaries. Come in legally and invited just like Canada does.
2- The strong push to force us to be ok with abortion. I liked him until that spectacle yesterday. It was shameful how he was disrespectful toward Starrett. With just that he lost me!
I’m in agreement with all points except those two.
Nicole Montesano
Apologies, if my writing was unclear: The audience members were not objecting to removing the word "pre-born;" these were the people who wanted it removed. They were objecting to leaving the rest of Ms. Starrett's list in, on the grounds that they thought it was redundant. The proclamation was approved, but with the word "pre-born" stricken.