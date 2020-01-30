Primozich withdraws from treasurer race

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Christmas has Talons
Doesn't nepotism disqualify Bledsoe from running for a position that is directly and indirectly affected by her son in law's position as a county commissioner and vice-versa?
Politics and parties aside this seems very concerning to me.
Raven
Look nepotism up, it does not apply in this case:
" noun patronage bestowed or favoritism shown on the basis of family relationship, as in business and politics: ie She was accused of nepotism when she made her nephew an officer of the firm.
Raven
Trump's family would be a better example of nepotism.