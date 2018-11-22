Primozich turns to faith for direction of future plans
Comments
Trafik
Stan Primozich is an honorable man. This community is better for having known him and for having received the benefits of his leadership. I am grateful.
Don Dix
At no time since he moved here did Stan waver from who he was -- always with a smile, and ready to pitch in to help. The county commission will experience more of a loss than the 'fresh start' some single-issue detractors would have one believe. Thank you Stan -- I appreciate your commitment and sincerity, my friend.
Jim
Stan has been a committed community member for a long time. Not a lot of folks would have done Stan’s work in the city,county and school district with such enthusiasm. Stan I applaud you.