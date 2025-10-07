By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 7, 2025 Tweet

Preventing suicide, one conversation at a time

Kelsey Murray, suicide prevention coordinator for Yamhill County Public Health, is on a mission to equip community members, businesses and employees to join the fight of suicide prevention.

“The idea is that suicide prevention is a community effort,” Murray told the News-Register. “It can’t just be on the mental health professionals.”

The Yamhill County Mental Health Safe Zone program provides opportunities for local business and organizations to support and participate in suicide prevention efforts.

Current safe zones include Yamhill County Health and Human Services, Yamhill Community Action Partnership Youth Outreach in McMinnville, Linfield University Residence Life, MV Advancements in McMinnville and Jack Maxwell III’s American Family Insurance in Newberg.

Minimum requirements to be designated as a Mental Health Safe Zone are:

-- Twenty percent of staff to participate in one of the county’s suicide prevention trainings.

-- Adoption of policies regarding mental health and suicide prevention/postvention.

-- Make resources readily available.

-- One of the following: active participation in mental health advocacy or awareness campaigns; crisis intervention protocol for staff; create a workplace wellness program.

Businesses and organizations participating in the program receive an identifying decal posted, signifying it as a place free of mental health stigma. Participating locations are also listed on the county department’s website.

Murray aims for the safe zones to be “a place where employees are not judging someone for their mental health.”

“The goal is for staff to know about local resources and refer people who are having an emergency,” she said. “It’s about people coming together and bring the humanity and connection back.”

Some struggling with suicidal thoughts may not be ready to share, so having signage and flyers about mental health resources at a business or where people congregate can be helpful, Murray said.

“The goal is that people don’t need to ask about resources if they aren’t comfortable, but can see and take (a flyer),” she said.

“Speaking as a suicide prevention coordinator, suicide is preventable,” Murray said. “It takes an effort within our community to de-stigmatize and get knowledge out there. It is easy to feel hopeless, but there is so much hope.”

In McMinnville, community suicide prevention efforts have increased after several students died by suicide in 2023 and 2024.

Murray wants the safe zones program to empower individuals battling suicidal thoughts to seek help.

“I’m a strong believer that the people who are going to prevent suicide are the people you eat dinner with,” she said. “Not everyone can be a counselor, but anyone can ask if someone is considering suicide.”

Currently, most of the business and organizations participating in the Mental Health Safe Zones are in McMinnville, but Murray hopes to have safe zones in every city in Yamhill County. Ideal locations are where people congregate, such as coffee shops, libraries, community centers and churches.

Yamhill County Public Health provides the trainings at no cost. The department is also developing an online suicide prevention training to equip more community members.

Murray is also available to lead suicide prevention classes upon request. She can be contacted at 971-312-2981 or MurrayK@yamhillcounty.gov.

For more information on current suicide prevention training available in Yamhill County, visit yamhillcounty.gov/633/Suicide-Prevention-Trainings.

Currently planned is the formation of the Yamhill County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

There are many groups and organizations in Yamhill County advocating suicide prevention, but Murray believes bringing all voices to one table will encourage collaborations that elevate conversations of suicide prevention.

Anyone struggling with a mental health crisis can call the 24/7 Yamhill County Mental Health Crisis Line at 844-842-8200. The National Suicide Hotline can be reached by calling or texting 988.