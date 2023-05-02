Prairie restoration program shuttered due to contract chang

Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District’s oak and prairie restoration program has been shelved after its board recently declined an agreement with the federal government on a $6.6 million grant due to changes in contract language.

The restoration program works with local farmers and landowners to restore blighted land to former habitats of prairies and Oregon White Oak savannas. Over the last decade, the program has used $4 million in funding from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) to restore more than 1,000 acres of land.

SWCD applied for and was awarded $6.6 million to continue to build onto the program last year; however, the money was frozen in January following an executive order by President Donald Trump. SWCD was in a holding pattern for much of the year as the funding agreement was reviewed and terms negotiated.

Last month, its board declined to proceed due to contract changes including required repayment of the grant if contract terms aren’t met, according to SWCD project manager Amie Loop-Frison.

“(The grant agreements) contain language indicating that if terms are not met, termination with repayment of all funds expended plus interest could occur,” Loop-Frison said in a letter to NRCS. “This language as well as other actions occurring within the federal government create a risk which is too great for Yamhill SWCD to absorb.”

SWCD Executive Director Andy Bleckinger told the News-Register the program will end (at least temporarily) after existing contracts are completed.

“Yamhill SWCD will continue to work with landowners, contractors, and NRCS to complete current restoration plans funded through RCPP. Restoration funding available through the current grant was completely obligated in 2024. Due to the lack of continued funding, we will not be starting any new RCPP projects,” he said. “While we had hoped to be able to continue this popular program, we will now have to look for alternative funding opportunities.”

While Bleckinger did not provide specific examples, he said NRCS changed language and project deliverables in the contract throughout the negotiation process to a point that SWCD felt it was counter to the original application intent.

“NRCS required us to change some of the language and deliverables to meet new federal requirements that changed with the new administration,” he said. “There was also language added by NRCS this time around that was not in past agreements. These alterations to the agreement fundamentally changed the deliverables Yamhill SWCD and its partners had committed to in the original application, and we did not feel that we could meet the new requirements.”

Combined with the possibility of having to repay the grant if expectations weren’t met, the language was “too high of a risk” for SWCD, Bleckinger said.

“After months of working with NRCS to try to negotiate an agreement that worked for both organizations, we were unsuccessful,” he said.

SWCD will not pursue the grant this year, according to Bleckinger.

“It is anticipated that funding will be focused on priorities which do not include habitat restoration,” he said.

SWCD will not have to eliminate any positions because Loop-Frison shifted roles within the district; however, plans to use $1.6 million of the funding to hire two full-time positions have been set aside.

There are currently more than 15 property owners on the wait list for the restoration program. The $5 million in field work was planned to restore an additional 1,000 acres, according to Loop-Frison.

The district recently launched a web page celebrating the program’s success that can be viewed at yamhillswcd.org/10-years-of-oak. SWCD will look to continue the program when additional funding is identified and is not ruling out applying for the NRCS grants in the future.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with NRCS in the future when the road forward is a bit less foggy,” Loop-Frison said.