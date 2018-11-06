November 6, 2018 Tweet

Potter has large lead in race for Yamhill mayor

YAMHILL -- Yvette Potter is leading in a three-person race for the Yamhill mayor's seat, according to first returns released at 8 p.m. by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office.

Potter, a city council member, had 180 votes, or 50 percent, in the first count. Opponent Chuck Mitchell, a former mayor, had 53 votes, or 15 percent. Opponent Jason Yates had 118 votes, or 31 percent. The rest were write-ins.

More votes remain to be counted.

Yamhill voters also are filling two council positions. Incumbent councilor Kay Echauri and newcomer Morgann Gilmore are the only candidates.

Jay Disbrow and Dana Gray’s council positions are not up for election this year. Mayor Paula Terp is retiring in December after many years as mayor and a council member.