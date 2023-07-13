Possible fentanyl exposure reported at senior and disability services building

An adult male who was inside the Northwest Senior and Disability Services building, 300 S.W. Hill Road, was discovered smoking what is believed to be fentanyl Wednesday afternoon, prompting a “mass casualty” response by the McMinnville Fire Department and McMinnville Police.

An employee called the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 dispatch center about 2:45 p.m. to report the individual was inside the building, Police Capt. Scott Fessler said. When confronted, the individual refused to identify the substance and walked away while the call was being made.

About 20 people were inside the building when the incident was reported. Numerous occupants reported possible exposure symptoms to fentanyl, and the “mass casualty” response was initiated, according to Fessler.

All available fire and police personnel responded to the location to assist with evacuation, triage and treatment. Eleven people were evaluated and one was transported by ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center for evaluation. No Narcan was administered on scene.

Police searched the area for the male who was not located. The investigation is ongoing.