Positives to take from county election, no matter the victor

As with any election, there was much to like and not like about the races for Yamhill County commissioner positions.

It appears that Jason Fields has avoided a November run-off by receiving more than 50% of the vote in a three-way race against Neyssa Hays of Yamhill and David Wall of Newberg. Meanwhile, Kit Johnston received a vote of confidence from 56% of the electorate, besting John Linder to return for a second term.

Aside from the expected vitriolic content posted on social media by locals with too much time on their hands, we were pleased the candidates executed more cordial campaigns than we have seen in recent years. Linder was often critical of his opponent as he attempted the difficult feat of ousting an incumbent with a solid track record. But the process was not encumbered by the smear campaigns and cheap shots. Instead, the candidates focused on their respective visions of what is best for Yamhill County.

Fields told the News-Register Thursday he looks forward to working with Hays “in any capacity.” It has been quite some time since that sentiment has been spoken about a commission opponent.

Another welcome aspect of the election was that issues surrounding county parks were front and center. Of the four candidates actively campaigning, one is the County Parks Board chair (Hays), one a commissioner who has made parks a top a priority (Johnston), and one a Chehalem Parks & Rec board member (Fields). The back-and-forth regarding the Yamhelas Westsider Trail added to the discussion, along with the future of the fairgrounds, a recently completed Parks System plan, Fields’ idea to build an amphitheater and other desires to improve county-owned public spaces.

All four candidates often discussed the need for more and improved parks, open space and recreation, although there were different visions of how that should be accomplished.

Several years ago, we titled an editorial, “It’s time county made parks a much higher local priority.” If the election is any indication, we’re there.

While the commission races have been nonpartisan for about 25 years, it’s often clear where the candidates reside on the political scale. But this is the first time (at least in recent memory) that two candidates — Hays and Linder — have openly run as a slate, to the point of appearing together on much campaign material and paying a local political action committee to campaign on their behalf.

With Linder facing a tough challenge against an incumbent, we wonder if running as a slate may have affected Hays’ campaign in the end. It seems much of her agricultural, 4-H background that could resonate with rural residents was overshadowed by Linder’s metropolitan business background.

We also offer critique of a trend in commissioner races. Not counting Wall, it’s disappointing these two races were between, at face value, a left candidate and a right candidate — the Yamhill County Republicans pick and the Progressive Yamhill pick, if you will.

We remember four years ago when conservative-leaning Bob Luoto took some heat from the local GOP establishment for running on the same ticket as “their pick.” We know it happens: A political faction will learn someone is considering running who they feel will steal votes from “their pick” and persuade that person to back out. We just don’t like it.

Commissioner elections are generally the only times many pay attention to important county issues. The greater the variety of voices and opinions involved at the discussion, the better.

Finally, back to cesspool that can be social media discourse. Johnston told the N-R he witnessed so much negative rhetoric that he’s wondering if it’s possible to run any potential future campaign without a presence on social media.

Ideally, that type of content turns people off of social media and encourages them to approach civic engagement in other ways. However, we worry the toxic conversations on the online platforms actually turn away more independent thinkers from local politics entirely.

We can all do better to foster more constructive dialogue. It’s a step toward making Yamhill County the best it can be.