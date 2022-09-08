By Kirby Neumann-Rea • Of the News-Register • 

Positive responses shown for fire merger proposal

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

DMarks

I am strongly in favor of this proposal with only one reservation - that is the city keeping the current taxing authority for other city projects and make me pay again for the service I already pay taxes for. if the city reduces taxes accordingly, I am 100% on board.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented